Arjun Kapoor Buys 4 BHK Luxurious House For Whopping Rs 20 Crore, Check Gorgeous Sea View





Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been grabbing consideration for her newest movies Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar And Sardar Ka Grandson. The actor has once more made headlines for her current home price Rs 20 crores. Sure, you learn it proper! Arjun Kapoor purchased a lavish sky villa that's near his love woman Malaika Arora's home. As reported in a portal, Arjun Kapoor bought a spacious 4 BHK sky villa at 81 Aureate in Bandra West.

The 26-floor constructing has infinite views of Mumbai's skyline, the ocean and the Bandra-Worli Sea Hyperlink. It consists of 81 sky villas and thus the identify 81 Aureate. As per the small print talked about in Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor's sky villa comes with a 4 large bedrooms with attaches loos with very personal closet area. The huge house additionally has a small pool on the outside deck in addition to an elevator that can drop you proper to your villa. Every room comes with a spacious balcony together with the kitchen.

Take a look on the view from the 81 Aureate Constructing:

Did you prefer it?