Arjun Kapoor Hair Care Session Video: Arjun Kapoor Video: All celebs including Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi have commented on Arjun Kapoor’s video.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is very active on social media and often shares his videos and photos with fans. Arjun Kapoor has shared another video of him (Arjun Kapoor video). In this video he has shown his hair care session (Arjun Kapoor hair care session). On this video of the actor, his girlfriend Malaika Arora has created a fire emoji in the comments section.

Arjun Kapoor shared a BTS video of his hair care session from his Instagram account on Sunday. In it he is seen doing a hairstyle. He wrote with the video, ‘Light … camera … action.’ Arjun Kapoor’s post has received a lot of likes and comments from fans. All the celebs including Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi have also commented.





It is worth noting that Arjun Kapoor bought a Mercedes Maybach GLS600 SUV last week, whose photos have gone viral on social media. The SUV is priced at Rs 2.43 crore. Arjun Kapoor has put his car number 02911 which is the birthday of his father Bonnie Kapoor on December 29 and the birthday of his sister Anshula Kapoor on November 11.

Speaking of work front, Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Bhoot Police’ has been released on OTT platform on September 10. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Yami Gautam. Apart from this, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in ‘A Villain Returns’ with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.