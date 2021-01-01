Arjun Kapoor Hair Care Session Video: Arjun Kapoor Video: All celebs including Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi have commented on Arjun Kapoor’s video.
It is worth noting that Arjun Kapoor bought a Mercedes Maybach GLS600 SUV last week, whose photos have gone viral on social media. The SUV is priced at Rs 2.43 crore. Arjun Kapoor has put his car number 02911 which is the birthday of his father Bonnie Kapoor on December 29 and the birthday of his sister Anshula Kapoor on November 11.
Speaking of work front, Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Bhoot Police’ has been released on OTT platform on September 10. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Yami Gautam. Apart from this, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in ‘A Villain Returns’ with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.
Arjun Kapoor
