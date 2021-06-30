Arjun Kapoor Loose 50 Kg Weight Without Surgery

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is one of the famous actors of the industry. Recently his film Sardar Ka Grandson was released on the OTT platform. In which his acting was highly praised. Arjun Kapoor has appeared in a film after a long time. By the way, let us tell you that the journey of becoming a hero was not easy at all for Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor, who appeared handsome and charming on the big screen, used to be in the headlines for his weight at one time. Which he reduced with hard work.

Arjun Kapoor weighed 140 kg

Arjun Kapoor’s weight was around 140 kg before appearing in films. Seeing his weight, even Arjun could never think of himself as a hero. You will be surprised to know that the inspiration to lose weight came from actor Salman Khan. It was Salman Khan who guided Arjun Kapoor to lose weight. It is said that Salman Khan himself used to make Arjun Kapoor workout.

had asthma problem

In an interview, Arjun Kapoor had told that he also had a complaint of asthma. In such a situation, due to overweight and asthma, he could not run even for 10 seconds. Arjun had also said that ‘Obesity was his share at one time and he did not want to reduce it.’ Arjun Kapoor’s transformation surprised everyone and inspired many people.

arjun kapoor upcoming movie

Talking about Arjun Kapoor’s workfront, he will soon be seen in the film ‘Bhoot Police’. Actor Saif Ali Khan will also be seen with him in this film. The film was shot in Himachal Pradesh. Where some time ago Arjun Kapoor went with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. By the way, let us tell you that Arjun is also in a lot of headlines about his relationship. Often the news of his marriage with Malaika keeps coming to the fore.