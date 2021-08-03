Arjun Kapoor made a big disclosure about the relationship of father Boney Kapoor, these two people had a big hand

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is spending time with Malaika these days. But apart from this, the bond of their relationship is also getting stronger, that is, the long-standing distance with father Boney Kapoor is now over. The bonding between the two is now being seen like that of father and son.

Arjun Kapoor has shared a picture on his Instagram in which his entire family is seen having fun. Seeing their smiling face, it is clear that this family is coming very close to the distance now. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor himself shared this and revealed that which two persons have an important role in strengthening the relationship with father Boney Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor has told about the relationship he is building with his father Boney Kapoor that he feels that if I had not been with Jhanvi and Khushi, he would hardly have found his own father standing with him like this. Arjun Kapoor also admitted that if he had not had such a bond with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi, then many of his things would have remained buried in his mind. He also said that it was only because of the two sisters that Arjun was able to see Boney from a different perspective.

#Arjun #Kapoor #big #disclosure #relationship #father #Boney #Kapoor #people #big #hand