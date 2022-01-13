Arjun Kapoor reacted to the rumor of breakup with Malaika Arora, shared the photo and told the truth of the relationship

Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on rumors of breakup with Malaika Arora. Sharing the photo on Instagram, he stated that there is no such thing as a place for rumours.

Bollywood’s well-known actress Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor typically stay in the headlines for his or her relationship. In the yr 2019, each of them made their relationship public. Since then, they’re additionally seen sharing photos with one another on social media. Just lately, there was information about each of them that they’ve damaged up. Whereas the actress has not come out of the home for a very long time, Arjun Kapoor has additionally not been seen at her home or with her even as soon as in the previous few days.

Nonetheless, these speculations have now been put to relaxation by actor Arjun Kapoor himself. Amidst the breakup rumours, he shared an image of himself and Malaika Arora on Instagram and revealed the truth of their relationship. On this photo, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had been seen taking a mirror selfie collectively.

Sharing the photo with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “There isn’t any room for rumours right here. Take care and keep secure. Suppose good for the individuals. My love to you guys.” The particular factor is that Malaika Arora herself additionally reacted to this submit of Arjun Kapoor. He shared a coronary heart emoji in the remark.

Allow us to inform that sources associated to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had stated about their relationship, “The actress has gone into full isolation. She could be very depressed and needs to steer clear of the world for a while. At the identical time, Arjun has not come even as soon as to meet Malaika Arora in the meantime. Though he had gone to his sister’s home solely three days again.

Allow us to inform you that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship goes to full 4 years. In the meantime, each of them had been additionally questioned about marriage many instances. On this, the actor stated that he doesn’t have any plans for marriage but, however at any time when it’s made, he will certainly share it with the individuals.