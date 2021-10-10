Arjun Kapoor remembers mother Mona Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Late mother Mona Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor’s mother Mona Kapoor passed away in 2012. She was battling cancer.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been in the industry for a few years but he has made a name for himself. At the same time, speaking of his personal life, he was very close to his mother Mona Kapoor. His mother is no more in this world but he often misses his mother. Now Arjun Kapoor has shared a social media post in memory of his late mother.

Arjun Kapoor shared a photo from his Instagram account on Sunday. In it he looks at the clouds and has a smile on his face. Arjun Kapoor wrote with this picture, ‘I always look up and smile because I know I have someone who is looking at me. I love you so much mom, please take care of me. ‘





Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor has created a heart emoji on this post. Also Arjun’s fans and all the celebs have commented. Arjun Kapoor’s mother Mona Kapoor passed away in 2012. She was battling cancer. Arjun Kapoor’s father Bonnie Kapoor divorced his mother and married Sridevi in ​​1996. Sridevi passed away in 2018.

Speaking of work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the movie ‘Bhoot Police’. He was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Yami Gautam. Now Arjun Kapoor will be seen working in the film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The film also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.