Arjun Kapoor remembers mother Mona Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Late mother Mona Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor’s mother Mona Kapoor passed away in 2012. She was battling cancer.
Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor has created a heart emoji on this post. Also Arjun’s fans and all the celebs have commented. Arjun Kapoor’s mother Mona Kapoor passed away in 2012. She was battling cancer. Arjun Kapoor’s father Bonnie Kapoor divorced his mother and married Sridevi in 1996. Sridevi passed away in 2018.
Speaking of work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the movie ‘Bhoot Police’. He was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Yami Gautam. Now Arjun Kapoor will be seen working in the film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The film also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.
#Arjun #Kapoor #remembers #mother #Mona #Kapoor #Arjun #Kapoor #Late #mother #Mona #Kapoor #Arjun #Kapoors #mother #Mona #Kapoor #passed #battling #cancer
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.