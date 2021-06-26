Arjun Kapoor Revealed About His Step Mother Sridevi Death Time

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s life has been full of ups and downs. But even after this, he has achieved a different position in the film industry, facing every trouble. Arjun started his career with Ishaqzaade Si, after which he has done many films which have proved to be super hit. Arjun is his 36th birthday today. On this special occasion, we are going to tell you some special things related to his life.

Arjun Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor had remarried with his first wife, due to which Arjun never had a good relationship with his step-mother Sridevi. Arjun did not talk to Sridevi for many years. But when Sridevi died, he was the first to take care of this house. Arjun took care of Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, forgetting the old things. He was also seen supporting his father in every work. What was his reaction after the death of Sridevi, he disclosed this during a chat show.

Arjun's life changed after receiving the news of Sridevi's death.

During the show, when Arjun was asked how was his reaction when he got the news of Sridevi’s death. To this Arjun said, ‘The news of his departure changed the whole life in an instant. I never want this to happen to any enemy. Whatever I and Anshula did, they did it with complete truth.

Me and Anshula were all alone after my mother left:

Arjun said during the show that Anshula and I have understood the situation of Jhanvi and Khushi very closely. We both realized his pain that how much support is needed in such times. I and Anshula did not get such support when my mother passed away. At that time there was no one to support us. But that doesn’t mean that Khushi and Jhanvi didn’t get that love and support either. If mother were alive today, she would have wanted the same. Do not hold any teachings in your heart. Life is too short.