Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Anshula Kapoor test positive for Covid-19 | After Kareena Kapoor, now Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are Corona positive

The shadow of Corona has once again started deepening on Bollywood stars. There are reports of many celebrities being Kovid positive one after the other. While Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora were found infected with the corona virus in the past, now Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, Riya Kapoor and Riya’s husband Karan Boolani have also tested positive for Covid.

Let us tell you that Arjun Kapoor had corona for the first time in September 2020 and was cured after that. At the same time, after a year, he has become actor Corona positive again. After Arjun, now his girlfriend Malaika Arora will also be tested for Kovid.

According to the report of ETimes, Arjun, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula and Karan Boolani are in home quarantine. All of them recently attended Karisma Kapoor’s Christmas party. Where Kareena and Amrita, who had recovered from Kovid, were also seen.

On Tuesday itself, actor Ranvir Shorey’s son also became a victim of corona infection. Ranvir Shorey gave this information on social media and wrote, “Me and my son Haroon went to Goa for a holiday and before catching the flight back to Mumbai, he has been found corona positive in the RT-PCR test. We both have no symptoms. , but immediately quarantined himself till further investigation. This covid wave is real.”

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 14:50 [IST]