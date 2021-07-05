Arjun kapoor says about his relationship with janhvi and khushi kapoor

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor remains in the headlines these days for his personal life. Sometimes he remains in the discussion about his relationship with Malaika and sometimes about his relationship with his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Recently, while disclosing about this relationship, he said that he ‘does not want to tell a lie that everything is perfect. But even after this both the families are different but they are always trying to keep this relationship strong.

different families

Arjun Kapoor further said, “Even though we have a good relationship, our family is still different. I don’t want to lie that everything is fine. When we were together, there were good moments but between us.” Still no unity. We are trying to get along with each other and have a good relationship. Because we are still understanding each other.”

Let us tell you that Boney Kapoor had two marriages in which Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are the children of first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. And second wife late actress Sridevi has two children Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

respect for each other

Arjun Kapoor further said, “We may have matured. But understanding the family is finding it very difficult. In a way, we still respect our relationship a lot because we have our father’s genes.”