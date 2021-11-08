Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with girlfriend Malaika Arora, Said I am happy because of Her–the actress looked like this in a pink sari

Arjun Kapoor has also shared a picture from his Instagram on social media in which Malaika is seen wearing a pink color saree.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are considered one of the best couples of Bollywood. These days, this couple seems to be spotting together somewhere. Arjun and Malaika were also seen together during a party on the special occasion of Diwali. The pictures of Malaika-Arjun became very viral on social media, which were liked a lot. Now Arjun Kapoor has also shared a picture from his Instagram on social media in which Malaika is seen wearing a pink color saree.

At the same time, Arjun is seen protecting Malaika. Seeing this cute photo, apart from the fans, many celebs are also commenting on this post of Arjun. In the picture, Arjun is seen in a black kurta and Malaika is seen in a pink sari and deep back neck. Standing next to Malaika, Arjun is watching her smiling.

Sharing this picture, Arjun wrote- ‘When she laughs at my unnecessary things, I feel happy, she gives me that happiness.’ These words of Arjun for Malaika were very much liked by his fans. At the same time, many celebs also reacted to this picture.

When Arjun posted this, Malaika also gave her reaction on it and gave a red heart emoji in the comment box. Many people’s likes started coming on Malaika’s comment. At the same time, the fans were seen praising Malaika and her saree. One said- You are looking very cute in saree. So someone wrote- ‘Hello sister-in-law.’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap also commented on this picture of Arjun and gave a heart emoticon. Apart from this, designers Manish Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor’s aunt Maheep Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Karishma Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, also gave loving reactions to the photo.