Arjun Kapoor Shared Malaiaka Arora Video On Instagram, said- cant wait | Arjun Kapoor said his heart by sharing the video of Malaika Arora, wrote- Can’t wait now

New Delhi: Arjun and Malaika have been together for a long time. Ever since both of them have accepted their relationship in front of the media, both of them are seen openly expressing their love. Recently, Arjun has said for Malaika that now he is not waiting.

Arjun’s post made headlines

Malaika Arora is very active on social media. Recently he shared a video on Instagram and now Arjun Kapoor has also posted the same video in his Insta story. The post made for Malaika is currently making headlines on social media.

Arjun is not waiting

Arjun Kapoor has written something with Malaika’s picture on Insta Story, which is grabbing everyone’s attention. Malaika recently shared a video, in which she has told that she is soon going to launch NUDE (N = Nutritious U = Undisguised D = Delicious E = Eats) meals associated with the food business. Malaika will launch her new project on August 11. Now Arjun Kapoor, sharing a glimpse of this announcement of Malaika on Insta Story, has written – Can’t wait.

Malaika made lunch for Arjun

The bonding of Malaika and Arjun is often seen from public places to social media. Be it birthday or any special occasion, both of them have always expressed their love for each other. Recently, on ‘Friendship Day’, both of them had lunch together and enjoyed Sunday at Malaika Arora’s house. Malaika Arora also shared some pictures of the occasion on her Instagram account. A picture on Arjun Kapoor’s Insta story caught everyone’s attention, in which Malaika Arora is posing near the dining table. With this, Arjun Kapoor wrote the caption – Pasta and Pasta Maker.

Arjun movies

Talking about Arjun Kapoor’s workfront, he will soon be seen in ‘Bhoot Police’ with actor Saif Ali Khan. This film is a horror comedy. Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in the lead role in this film. Apart from this, Arjun will also be seen in ‘Ek Villain 2’.

