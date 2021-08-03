Arjun Kapoor Shared Special Post For Girlfriend Malaika Arora

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and actress Malaika Arora are in a relationship for a long time. Both have also announced their relationship publicly. In such a situation, Malaika and Arjun are often seen showering a lot of love on each other. Recently, Arjun has made a post on social media for Malaika. In which he wrote such a thing. Due to which this post of his is becoming increasingly viral.

Arjun Kapoor posted a special post for Malaika Arora

Actually, Arjun Kapoor has posted Malaika’s video on his official Instagram story. Posting this video, Arjun has expressed his heart condition to Malaika. On Malaika’s video, Arjun Kapoor has written that Can’t wait i.e. can’t wait anymore. This post of Arjun has caught everyone’s attention towards him.

Everyone is reading this post of Arjun a lot. By the way, let us tell you that soon on August 11, Malaika Arora will launch her new project. Which is related to food business. Malaika will launch NUDE i.e. Nutritious, Undisguised, Delicious, Eats Meal.

Arjun cooked food for Malaika on Friendship Day

Malaika and Arjun are getting closer with time. The two are captured together at parties and events. Recently, both had lunch together at Malaika’s house on Friendship Day. Malaika also shared pictures. In which he told that Arjun had made pasta for him. These pictures became very viral on social media.

Arjun Kapoor upcoming movies

Talking about Arjun Kapoor’s work front, he will soon be seen in the film ‘Bhoot Police’. Actor Saif Ali Khan will also be seen with her in this film. Also, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in the lead role in the film. The film was shot in Himachal Pradesh. Malaika also accompanied Arjun on the shoot. This movie is horror comedy. Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in the film ‘Ek Villain 2’.