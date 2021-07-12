Arjun kapoor still feels very strange when janhvi kapoor calls bhaiya

New Delhi. Actor Arjun Kapoor often remains in the headlines for his personal life, these days he is in a lot of discussion about the relationship with Malaika. But more than this, he is also making headlines for his sisters. During a recent interview, he has made a disclosure about his sisters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi, in which it has been told that whenever Jhanvi Kapoor calls him ‘Bhaiya’, he feels very strange. Arjun has also told that why does he find it strange to hear ‘Bhaiyya’ from Jhanvi’s mouth?

Jhanvi said in a show- ‘Bhaiya’

Arjun Kapoor’s relationship with Jhanvi and Khushi has become very strong after the death of Sridevi. They have always been seen standing together in their sorrow and happiness. But even after this, there is still some distance between them, which he had disclosed while talking to Anirudh Guha in the interview. During the conversation in the interview, Arjun was told that when Jhanvi called him ‘Arjun Bhaiya’ in ‘Koffee with Karan’, it was translated to ‘Brother Arjun’. Hearing this, Arjun said – ‘It sounds like a very religious, Brother Arjun’.

Why ‘Arjun Bhaiya’ sounds strange

He further said- ‘Whenever Jhanvi calls me Arjun Bhaiya, it sounds very strange to hear this word. It is because Anshula calls me Bhai in a strange way. Arjun Bhaiya is quite new for me. So when Jhanvi calls me, it feels very new to me. Arjun told that he has never asked Jhanvi to call him by any particular name. He says- ‘I agree that when Jhanvi calls me ‘Arjun Bhaiya’, it comes naturally. I never told him to call me this or call him ‘.

