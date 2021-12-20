Arjun Kapoor was Kabir Khan’s first choice for the film 83? The director made a big disclosure! Arjun Kapoor was Kabir Khan’s first choice for the film 83? The director made a big disclosure!

Kabir Khan reveals

Responding to this, Kabir Khan revealed that he always only wanted Ranveer Singh to do this film. Kabir Khan said.. “Ever since I was asked to make the film, Ranveer was the only one in my mind. Ranveer is a chameleon.

What did Kabir Khan say next?

Watch his last 4 movies and you will find that there is a different person in each of them. I knew Ranveer would be the right choice. I told him that it is not a look-alike competition, you need to imbibe Kapil’s personality.”

everything is cleared

Everything has become clear after this answer of Kabir Khan. Ranveer Singh is playing the character of Kapil Dev in this film and it is said that this will be the biggest film which will be made on a real story.

are great artists

There is no doubt about Ranveer Singh being a great actor and the popularity of cricket in India is enough to make this film a super hit.

release date

Ranveer Singh is becoming a part of a film after a long time and the fans are expecting a lot from it. The film is releasing on 24 December 2021.