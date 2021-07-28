Arjun Kapoor was once so fat! Heard heart by sharing his old photo | Arjun Kapoor was ever so fat! Heart ki baat shared by sharing your old photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been very fat from childhood till teen age. His old pictures keep coming to the fore every day. But now Arjun Kapoor himself has spoken openly about his body transformation. He has kept his heart on social media with two pictures old and new.

did this work every day

Actor Arjun Kapoor says that he is working towards improving himself every day. Arjun has shared a picture of an obesity era and a now with his fans. The note written by Arjun with this picture can give encouragement to any person. See this post…

Arjun changed like this

In the first picture, Arjun Kapoor is shown from his old days, this picture is from when he was short and fat. In the second picture, Arjun is seen flaunting his perfect jawline and toned muscular physique.

How did you do this miracle with your body?

Along with this picture, Arjun Kapoor wrote that, ‘Earlier main bahu mota bahu parshaan tha (I was fat earlier) .. no, this is not one of those posts. Let me just say that I love every chapter of my life. In those days and even now, I have always been on my own every step. I cherish everything. I am a work in progress like anyone else.

Mother gave success mantra

Arjun Kapoor remembered his mother and said that there will always be a work in progress. He further wrote, ‘My mother told me that every phase of your life is a journey and you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand what this means now more than ever and I love that I am working towards bettering myself.. every day.’

Will be seen in these films

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently busy shooting for ‘Ek Villain 2’. Soon he will also be seen in the film ‘Bhoot Police’. The character posters of the film have been released. Jacqueline, Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam will also be seen in it.

