Arjun Kapoor wishes Kareena Kapoor a happy birthday: Arjun Kapoor wished Kareena Kapoor a happy birthday two days later, the actor hinted at this in his post – Arjun Kapoor hinted at a sequel to the film Ghost Police with Kareena Kapoor in his birthday post

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 41st birthday on September 21. In addition to his family and friends, B-Town celebs wished him well on this special day. Now Arjun Kapoor has wished Kareena Kapoor a happy birthday two days later. Apart from this, Arjun Kapoor has also given the reason behind the delay in his message. He has also hinted at including an actress in the sequel to his film ‘Ghost Police’.Arjun Kapoor shared a photo with Saif Ali Khan and Timur to wish Kareena Kapoor a happy birthday. At the same time, Kareena Kapoor is also seen in the background. Arjun Kapoor wrote with this picture, ‘Bebo, happy late birthday. I was looking for some reason to do this picture of Tim and Nawab Sir and myself, but we all know that even when you are out of focus you will be the center of attraction in every frame. Have a great time on set, especially when we take you to the sequel to Ghost Police. ‘



Kareena Kapoor has shared Arjun Kapoor’s post on the story of her Instagram account. With this, he has stated this as his favorite picture. The picture was taken during the shooting of ‘Bhoot Police’ in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor went to meet Saif Ali Khan with her son Timur.

Kareena Kapoor Insta Post

Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Yami Gautam’s ‘Ghost Police’ has been released on OTT platform. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Also, Kareena Kapoor will be seen working in the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’.