Arjun Kapoor’s equation with Sridevi: Arjun Kapoor has a clear dialogue about the equation of his late stepmother Sridevi

Today (August 13) is the birthday of the beautiful and legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi. Sridevi is known as the first superstar in the world of cinema. The name Sridevi will never be forgotten in Bollywood. However, Sridevi found no less controversy about her personal life. Sridevi married Bonnie Kapoor, who was already married. Arjun Kapoor had said a lot in an interview about his bonding with his stepmother Sridevi.

Bonnie Kapoor had two children Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor from his first wife Mona Suri Kapoor, after which he fell in love with Sridevi and got married. After Sridevi’s demise, Arjun is playing the role of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s elder brother.





In an old interview, Arjun Kapoor had said many things about his relationship with his stepmother Sridevi and father Bonnie Kapoor. He had said in the interview that no matter what his father did against him, his mother never put poison in his ear. He was also asked questions about Sridevi.

Arjuna was asked what is his equation with Sridevi, does he have anything against his stepmother? To this Arjuna replied and said, ‘It is as if I have different kinds of feelings about these two. I look forward. I try not to think about what will or will not happen.

However, he described his relationship with Sridevi as friendly. Arjun had said, ‘I respect everyone who comes into my father’s life the way he wants me to. That is why I respect him and have no bad will against anyone. ‘

Recently, Arjun once again said a few things about the love between Papa Bonnie Kapoor and Sridevi. He told his father, ‘He chose an option where he fell in love and I respect my father for falling in love again. Love is complex and in 2021 we sit here and say that once love happens, it would be foolish. It’s too filmy. Love is complex and intricate. He also said, ‘I can’t say that what my father did is right, because as a child I felt the consequences, but I can understand it. I can’t say, ‘Well, it happens. When I look at it as an adult, you can understand the ups and downs of their relationship.

Sridevi passed away on 24 February 2018 in Dubai. Sridevi was in Dubai with her family to attend the wedding of Bonnie Kapoor’s nephew Mohit Marwah. The bizarre accident was said to have occurred after falling into the bathtub.

