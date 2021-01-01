Arjun Kapoor’s heartfelt note on Sardar Ka Grandson’s release, Aarkkariyam’s release date, The Family Man 2 trailer date and more





Hola, it’s time to replace y’all with the trending OTT information of the day. So, what grabbed headlines within the OTT house? Loads of issues, tbh. Salman Khan’s Radhe continues to soar excessive regardless of being affected by piracy. Since Salman Khan’s Radhe has been his newest release in a very long time, it’s sure to be within the information. This time round we’ve got a number of South OTT newsmakers. So, let’s meet the OTT Newsmakers of in the present day:

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta starrer Sardar Ka Grandson launched on Netflix in the present day. It’s a household drama with a splash of humour and romance in it. Arjun Kapoor turned emotional as his movie dropped on the web in the present day and penned a heartfelt note for his director, Kasshvie Nair, and thanked her for giving her Sardaar Ka Grandson. He additionally revealed that Neena Gupta’s character of Sardar had a number of similarities to his Nani. He shared that by way of this movie he relieved all these fond recollections that he shared together with his grandmother.

The Family Man 2 trailer release date

Amazon Prime Video’s hit authentic collection, The Family Man is developing with a second season. And the OTT platform confirmed the trailer release date in the present day. The Family Man 2’s trailer would come out tomorrow, that’s, 19 Might 2021. The Family Man 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur to call just a few. The Family Man 2 will stream from June.

Aarkkariyam release date

The makers of Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sharafudheen starrer Malayalam movie Aarkkariyam introduced the OTT release date. The Sanu John Varghese-directed comedy-drama movie had a theatrical release on third April. It’s scheduled to stream on Neestream, Roots Video, and Cave on Might 19.

Virata Parvam release date delay

Will Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi have an OTT release? Properly, the movie was initially scheduled to release on 30 April however was delayed because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Loads of movies from the South business are eyeing an OTT release and therefore there have been reviews of Rana’s movie choosing an OTT release too. Nevertheless, the makers are but to answer the identical.

Bachelor release not for OTT

Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor won’t have an OTT release. Experiences state that Akhil’s father, Nagarjuna needs his son’s movie to release in theatres first. For the unversed, Most Eligible Bachelor has been within the making for 2 years now.

Cab Tales on Spark OTT

Ever since Ram Gopal Varma launched his personal OTT referred to as Spark OTT, there have been fairly just a few bulletins of releases. Spark OTT was launched with D Firm and its second release is an internet collection referred to as Cab Tales. The poster of the identical was dropped some time in the past. Cab Tales will stream on Spark OTT from twenty eighth Might onwards.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



