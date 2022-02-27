Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula lost weight, Katrina was surprised to see the transformation, then fans said, ‘Sister-in-law’ is impressed with Malaika

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor has done a body transformation by losing a lot of weight and has surprised everyone by sharing the picture.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula shared a new photo on Instagram, in which she is wearing a T-shirt and trousers. Everyone is surprised to see Anshula Kapoor’s transformation in this picture.

On this picture of Anshula Kapoor, all the celebs including Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are seen praising her.

Anshula shared her picture with lines from the song Colby Kailat. He wrote, ‘Take off your makeup, let the hair fall apart. Take a breath Look in the mirror, yourself. don’t you like you? Because I like you.”

On Anshula’s post, Katrina wrote, “Look at yourself.” Anshula’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor commented, ‘Wow’. His aunt Sunita Kapoor posted a heart emoji in the comment section. Her cousin Akshay Marwah said, “You are looking good.”

Fans praised her for her weight loss and wrote, “How beautiful, so cute and unbelievably beautiful.” Another asked when she is debuting in Bollywood. Along with this, some social media users say that she is turning towards fitness by taking inspiration from Malaika Arora.

Anshula is associated with Fancide which connects stars with their fans and does charity work. Whatever Anshula Kapoor does, her brother Arjun Kapoor always gives her support.

Earlier this month, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor remembered their mother Mona Shourie in an emotional post on Instagram. Arjun shared a picture of himself and wrote in an emotional post – “Happy birthday mom. I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss you coming back home. I miss seeing you and @anshulakapoor talking endlessly. i miss you mom i miss your name i miss your scent i miss being immature and you miss me being a kid i miss smiling with you i miss being okay I totally miss you because you were always with me… I am incomplete without you, I hope you are proud of me as I am because you are watching us. I love you. You son with honest chubby cheeks….”