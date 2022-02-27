Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula lost weight, Katrina was surprised to see the transformation, then fans said, ‘Sister-in-law’ is impressed with Malaika

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula lost weight, Katrina was surprised to see the transformation, then fans said, ‘Sister-in-law’ is impressed with Malaika
Written by admin
Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula lost weight, Katrina was surprised to see the transformation, then fans said, ‘Sister-in-law’ is impressed with Malaika

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula lost weight, Katrina was surprised to see the transformation, then fans said, ‘Sister-in-law’ is impressed with Malaika

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula lost weight, Katrina was surprised to see the transformation, then fans said, ‘Sister-in-law’ is impressed with Malaika

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor has done a body transformation by losing a lot of weight and has surprised everyone by sharing the picture.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula shared a new photo on Instagram, in which she is wearing a T-shirt and trousers. Everyone is surprised to see Anshula Kapoor’s transformation in this picture.

On this picture of Anshula Kapoor, all the celebs including Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are seen praising her.

Anshula shared her picture with lines from the song Colby Kailat. He wrote, ‘Take off your makeup, let the hair fall apart. Take a breath Look in the mirror, yourself. don’t you like you? Because I like you.”

On Anshula’s post, Katrina wrote, “Look at yourself.” Anshula’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor commented, ‘Wow’. His aunt Sunita Kapoor posted a heart emoji in the comment section. Her cousin Akshay Marwah said, “You are looking good.”

Fans praised her for her weight loss and wrote, “How beautiful, so cute and unbelievably beautiful.” Another asked when she is debuting in Bollywood. Along with this, some social media users say that she is turning towards fitness by taking inspiration from Malaika Arora.

Anshula is associated with Fancide which connects stars with their fans and does charity work. Whatever Anshula Kapoor does, her brother Arjun Kapoor always gives her support.

Earlier this month, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor remembered their mother Mona Shourie in an emotional post on Instagram. Arjun shared a picture of himself and wrote in an emotional post – “Happy birthday mom. I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss you coming back home. I miss seeing you and @anshulakapoor talking endlessly. i miss you mom i miss your name i miss your scent i miss being immature and you miss me being a kid i miss smiling with you i miss being okay I totally miss you because you were always with me… I am incomplete without you, I hope you are proud of me as I am because you are watching us. I love you. You son with honest chubby cheeks….”

READ Also  Will you change the name of Taj Mahal to 'Ram Mahal' too? The question was asked to Yogi Adityanath, such an answer was received


#Arjun #Kapoors #sister #Anshula #lost #weight #Katrina #surprised #transformation #fans #Sisterinlaw #impressed #Malaika

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment