Arjun Munda: What did Jharkhand say on the removal of BJP leader Arjun Munda Raghubar Das said BJP will not remain silent

BJP leader Jitram Munda was shot dead in the capital Ranchi. After this incident, the BJP has attacked the Hemant Soren government on the issue of law and order. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Arjun Munda has termed the killing of party worker Jitram Munda as a result of a complete administrative failure. Meanwhile, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das has strongly condemned the killing. He said that Jharkhand is ruled by criminals.According to information received, the criminals attacked Jeetram Munda near a hotel in Palu village of Ormanjhi. The two-wheeler was shot at by the criminals and then fled. Union Minister Arjun Munda, who was present in Ranchi, rushed to the hospital and discussed the matter with doctors. He also gave necessary instructions to the senior police officers present at the spot after getting information about the murder of the BJP leader.

Arjun Munda demanded an inquiry

Arjun Munda said Jitram Munda was already fearful of a deadly attack. He had been attacked before. The entire administrative staff was informed about this. He had also applied for a weapons license, but the administration did not provide him with security or a weapons license. Union Minister Arjun Munda said that Chief Minister Hemant Soren should investigate the whole matter and declare an administrative error in the matter.

Jitram Munda’s sacrifice will not go in vain – Raghuvar Das

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP National Vice President Raghuvar Das has strongly condemned the assassination of BJP Scheduled Tribes District Morcha President Jitram Munda. He said that Jharkhand is ruled by criminals. Law and order in the Hemant government has completely collapsed. The state is in chaos. Today, neither tribals nor girls are safe in Jharkhand.

Raghuvar Das said – BJP workers will not remain silent

Raghuvar Das said that all the ministers, MLAs and officials of the government are involved in the politics of appeasement. Nobody cares about the rest of the people. Even in such a situation, the government does nothing but turn its back. He said the killing of Jitram Munda showed the morale of the criminals. There is little to condemn this incident. BJP workers will not remain silent. This incompetent government of the state will be overthrown. Jitram Munda’s sacrifice will not go in vain.