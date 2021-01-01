Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jamwal Action Film: Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jamwal share screen space together

Apart from acting, Arjun Rampal is known for his dashing look and style. Meanwhile, it is reported that he has signed an action film. Actor Vidyut Jamwal will also be seen in the film. The two actors will be seen together in a film for the first time.

According to media reports, the storyline of this untitled film will be strong and it will be a commercial action film. Arjun will be seen in a negative role in the film. At the same time, Vidyut, who is establishing himself as an action hero, is producing a film under his own production. The look of the two in the film will be quite different.



The shooting will take place around November

It is being said that the shooting of the film is likely to start around November. However, the rest of the information related to the project has not been disclosed yet. After completing the shooting of the rest of ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’, Arjun can start shooting for this action film. Meanwhile, Vidyut Jamwal will also complete his film ‘Khuda Hafiz 2’, which is being shot in Lucknow.



Vidyut and Arjun will be seen in these films

Apart from this, Vidyut will be seen in the action-thriller ‘Sanak’. Speaking of Arjun, he will be seen in ‘The Rapist’, ‘Dhakad’, Abbas-Mustan’s Netflix thriller ‘Tent House’. Arjun was last seen in the ZEE5 thriller ‘Nail Polish’ in which his work was highly praised.