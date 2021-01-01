Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jamwal Action Film: Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jamwal share screen space together
The shooting will take place around November
It is being said that the shooting of the film is likely to start around November. However, the rest of the information related to the project has not been disclosed yet. After completing the shooting of the rest of ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’, Arjun can start shooting for this action film. Meanwhile, Vidyut Jamwal will also complete his film ‘Khuda Hafiz 2’, which is being shot in Lucknow.
Vidyut and Arjun will be seen in these films
Apart from this, Vidyut will be seen in the action-thriller ‘Sanak’. Speaking of Arjun, he will be seen in ‘The Rapist’, ‘Dhakad’, Abbas-Mustan’s Netflix thriller ‘Tent House’. Arjun was last seen in the ZEE5 thriller ‘Nail Polish’ in which his work was highly praised.
