Arjun Rampal on arrest of girlfriend brother

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday seized drugs from Goa in the possession of Agicilaos Demetriades, brother of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriela Demetriades. Agisialos Demetriades was arraigned in court and has now been remanded in judicial custody for two weeks. Arjun Rampal has reacted to this.

Arjun Rampal is currently working on his next project in London. He has reacted to the arrest of Agisialos Demetriades. Arjun Rampal said, ‘Dear friends, followers and the public, I am shocked to hear this news. It is unfortunate that my name is being unnecessarily dragged into every news item even though I have nothing to do with it.



NCB arrests brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend in Goa, team seizes drugs

Arjun Rampal further said, ‘My family and I have a relationship, my family and I are law abiding citizens. This incident involves a person who is a relative of my spouse, but I have no other relationship with this person.

Arjun Rampal has appealed to the media not to use his name unnecessarily. Arjun Rampal said, “I urge the media not to make headlines using my name as we do not have a relationship and this is causing grief and confusion for my own family and those with whom I have a business relationship.”



Arjun Rampal further said, ‘We believe in our legal system and whoever violates the law must be punished. I have full faith in the system. Arjun Rampal finally said, ‘Let the law do its job and don’t drag my name and my partner’s name into things we don’t care about. I appreciate all your support and humbly urge you to be honest and sensitive in this regard. ‘