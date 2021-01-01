Arjun Sara Raksha Bandhan: Arjun Tendulkar spoke to Sara on Raksha Bandhan

Sunday was Rakshabandhan Day. On this occasion, Mumbai Indians have shared a video of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar in which he is talking to his sister Sara on mobile.Arjun, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 auction for Rs 20 lakh.

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians shared a video on their Instagram handle showing Arjun and some other cricketers talking to their sisters.

During the conversation, Sara reminded that Arjun had not even visited Rakshabandhan last year. After this, some laughter could be heard in the background. Arjun smiled and replied, ‘Okay, so this time I will give you two gifts.’

Apart from Arjun, Anmolpreet Singh, bowler Yudhveer Singh and wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare also interacted with his sisters.

The Mumbai Indians have recently completed quarantine in the UAE and will start training for the next season from Friday.

Speaking of the IPL, last year’s champions Mumbai won four of the seven matches in the first round of the IPL 2021 in India and lost three. The team is currently in fourth place. However, the Mumbai team has always been considered a slow-starter. She accelerated with the competition. The second round of the IPL will be played in the UAE and Mumbai won the 2020 season there.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will start from September 19. The first match will be between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The Rohit Sharma-led team has won five IPL titles. They are the most successful team in the IPL.

