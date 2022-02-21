Arjun Tendulkar First Love Was Chess And Football Sachin Tendulkar Never Forced Him For Cricket

Sports

16 seconds ago
Arjun Tendulkar First Love Was Chess And Football, Sachin Tendulkar Said: Sachin Tendulkar had told in the interview that Arjun Tendulkar’s first love was not cricket. He had told that Arjun used to play chess and football earlier and no one ever forced him.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as the God of Cricket, is in a lot of discussion these days. Mumbai Indians have associated him with them for the second consecutive season of IPL. For IPL 2021, Arjun became a part of Nita Ambani’s team for 20 lakhs and this time he has been bought by the five-time champion team for 30 lakhs.

Sachin Tendulkar has also been a part of this franchise in the early stages. At present, he is also the mentor of the team. Some time ago, Sachin had told in an interview with Graham Bensinger that, cricket was not the first love for Arjun Tendulkar, but he used to play chess and football in the beginning.

Also in this interview, Sachin Tendulkar had also said that, I have always given freedom to my children. I raised my children in the same way as my father gave me. We never forced him or Sara to do anything. He used to play chess and football a lot earlier. He later moved on to cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar had also told in the same interview that why he did not watch Arjun Tendulkar playing. He said that, when parents see their child playing, it puts pressure on them, so I do not see Arjun playing. As if I didn’t want anyone to see me. Even if I go to watch his game, I will hide somewhere and Arjun will not know that I am there.

He was also a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2021. However, he did not get a chance to debut in the team. After this, Arjun Tendulkar had to be out of the team due to injury in the middle of the season. Arjun has bowled a lot in England and has taken batting training. He has bowled a lot to the batsmen of the England cricket team in the nets.

Arjun Tendulkar is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pacer. In 2018, he played the Under-19 Youth Test match against Sri Lanka. He was also seen playing against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. He took 2 wickets in two matches and only 3 runs came off the bat.


