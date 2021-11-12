Arjun understands me After Divorce With Arbaaz Changed Malaika Arora Life- ‘Arjun understands me ..’

Malaika Arora had said in an interview that there have been many changes in her life since her divorce from Arbaaz. As she used to feel earlier, now her feelings have started changing. Malaika was now feeling more confident and free than before.

After the breakup of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, the actress first appeared in a fashion show with Arjun Kapoor. However, till that time Arjun-Malaika remained silent about their relationship. At that time, many stories had come out about the relationship of these two. Then it was said that after separating from Arbaaz, Malaika is now going to marry Arjun.

After some time, Malaika Arora had said in an interview that after her divorce from Arbaaz, there have been many changes in her life. As she used to feel earlier, now her feelings have started changing. Malaika was now feeling more confident and free than before. He had said that ‘Divorce is not accepted in our society. This is supposed to be a huge step which I had chosen for myself.

According to reports, Malaika had once said after appearing with Arjun after the divorce- ‘Things are still covered with layers, they are private, there is some region only then! Whatever people have to say, they will say it. I have always been a private person and that will never change. A lot has changed in the last one year. Many people have been involved in my life and Arjun’s life. Family, friends and children. In such a situation, there is a need to be a little sensitive because you love them.

Malaika had said- ‘Both of us are very sensitive people. We are aware of how the people around us are and how they feel for us. We had not planned anything nor had any agenda. We are looking forward to things and doing advice. Now beauty and happiness are coming in my life.

According to Bombay Times, Malaika had said- ‘Marriage is a very beautiful thing, two people are separated when there is a problem. I am not the first or the last woman in the world to get divorced.

Malaika had said- ‘The society only curses the woman for the failure of her marriage. They are the two people who decide by mutual consent that they want to get divorced. They know what the reason is. It is wrong to speak or point fingers at only one. Such a judge should not be done. Arbaaz and I, we are both on the move. We should be sensitive to our children.

Malaika had further said- ‘After divorce from Arbaaz, I started considering myself as a person of a weak person. I didn’t know in which direction I was going. All I knew was that I wanted to give my child a normal environment. That is my priority.

Malaika said for Arjun- ‘It is difficult to find people in this world who can understand you. Arjuna understands me. He makes me laugh, he knows me inside and out. All these things only paved the way.