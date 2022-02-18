Arkansas judge says he will dismiss redistricting lawsuit unless DOJ joins as plaintiff



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

A federal judge in Arkansas said Thursday he plans to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that the new State House restructuring map would reduce the influence of black voters unless the U.S. Department of Justice joins the lawsuit, according to a report.

“After a thorough analysis of the text and structure of the voting rights law and a difficult journey through the relevant case law, the court has concluded that the case can only be brought by the United States Attorney General,” said Judge Lee Rudfowski, Politico.

He added that there was a “strong eligibility lawsuit” that some redrawled lines violated the Right to Vote Act, but he said he planned to toss it if the judiciary did not sue within a week.

The lawsuit was filed by ACLU on December 29 on behalf of the Arkansas Public Policy Panel and the Arkansas State Conference NAACP, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Increasingly midterm elections have gripped states in terms of rearranging the map

In the backnSass Governor Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston, all Republicans, are named in the lawsuit. Forms a three-part board, which draws a finite map.

“I am extremely pleased that the district court’s decision effectively dismissed the plaintiff’s unreasonable request to order a new House District Map for the 2022 election,” Routledge said Thursday, according to Politico. “The Arkansas can now move forward with the election of their elected representatives.”

The lawsuit claims that under the new line, only 11 of the state’s 100 House districts have a black majority, although 15.5% of eligible voters in Arkansas are black.

On Feb. 8, Rudovsky, calling himself a “lower district judge,” expressed frustration with federal law that says nations should be considered, among other reasons, for not dividing communities into newly drawn districts.

According to the Gazette, he said, “It is very difficult for me to understand what it means when these courts do not consider the nation too much but the nation as a whole.” “I understand what they’re saying, but it sounds a lot like a system we’ve set up to say something and then we don’t really do what we’re saying and I don’t know how to fix it … I’m just a low I can’t change what the district judge, and the Supreme Court, have said. But it strikes me that there doesn’t really seem to be much room for race to take precedence over race. “

Lawsuits have been filed in various states over the rearrangement of maps.