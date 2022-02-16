Arkansas nursing home destroyed by December tornados still recovering



Two months after the tornado swept through several states, the small town of Monet, Arkansas, is still recovering. When a tornado hit in December, a nursing home called Monet Manor was destroyed and dozens of people died.

The city, with a population of less than 2,000, is still reeling from the aftermath of the tornado. Rick Sampson has been the owner of Monet Manor for over 20 years and has taken care of many wonderful people over the years, he told Gadget Clock Digital.

“It’s a kind of home, and we’ve run it for a long time and we’ve had the opportunity to take care of a lot of wonderful people,” Sampson said.

More than 70 people were inside the Monet Manor when a tornado hit the building on December 10, 2021. Among them were Greg and Rodney Presley’s father Ray They say that at night when they reached Monet Manor, the scene was pure chaos.

“It took us two hours to find out where Dad was. They loaded him into an ambulance and actually took him to a hospital, but we had to find out which hospital they took him to,” Greg said.

Fortunately, the 80-year-old man made it with only a few cuts and bruises.

“It was a miracle of God that everything worked out the way it did,” Rodney said.

However, the building itself could not be defended. Workers are still clearing the area where Manor once stood, but are optimistic about the future of the Sampson facility. He says the support, help and encouragement of the community in this close-knit city has made the process much easier.

“We had a lot of people who were caring, and they wanted to do what they could, and they helped out here and just made the best of a bad situation,” Sampson said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has funded more than 500 tornado survivors in Arkansas, totaling more than $ 700,000, and others have until Feb. 22 to apply. Juan Ayala from FEMA says that even if people are not qualified to help them, they will help find additional resources.

“In Arkansas, we still have personnel on the ground. Whatever we do in any state is done in partnership with that state government, so it’s not just FEMA workers, it’s state workers and local emergency managers and elected officials who are working. Coordinate recovery efforts.” Ayala says.

Monette Manor aims to rebuild the facility in just one year, and residents and community members are currently working with an architect to make it happen.