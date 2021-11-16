Arkansas Opens Boosters to All Adults as Regulators Weigh Expansion

Arkansas joined Colorado, California, and New Mexico on Monday, extending access to the Covid-19 booster and outperforming federal regulators close to deciding on extended eligibility.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson told a news conference Monday that he has instructed the state Department of Health to issue new guidelines on boosters so that all adults meet the rules of the time. The move to issue a decision on the booster before the federal decision made Arkansas the latest state.

State leaders have been in trouble since August, when regulators blocked President Biden’s plan to make booster available to all adults. Leaders have to decide: are they waiting for a federal directive or have they made their own vaccination rules?

As the United States braces for potential growth in the winter, their decisions are more timely than ever. As of Monday night, the number of new cases reported in the United States averaged 85,000 per day over the past week, a 14 percent increase over the previous week, according to the New York Times database. The number of reported new deaths per day dropped by 14 percent to 1,129; Hospitalization is down seven percent and averages more than 46,000 per day.