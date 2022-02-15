World

Arkansas Sen. Boozman spotlights record, ‘conservative values’ and Trump endorsement in first ad blitz

With just three months left until the opening day in Arkansas, GOP Sen. John Boozman has brought his first ad blitz as he faces multiple Republican primary rivals in the race for re-election in the third term.

“He’s been to every county in Arkansas. John Boozman has listened to us and he has helped thousands of people in every corner of our state. Boozman goes to work for you, fights for your job, family and conservative values. Protects our livelihoods, guns and the future.” Left. He’s a workhorse, not a show pony, because John Buzzman believes that works speak louder, “said the announcer in Buzzman’s campaign ad.

And the spot, which began running Saturday, also highlights that the senator is “approved by President Trump.”

The former president, who led the deep red state of Arkansas by 27 points in his 2016 White House victory and nearly 28 points in his 2020 re-election defeat, remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters across the country.

Boozman’s campaign tells Gadget Clock that the senator has spent more than 0 370,000 – a hefty sum on Arkansas’ cheap media market – to broadcast and run commercials on TV, radio and online for two weeks only. The campaign says they will be “heavy and steady” with the purchase of their ads through the state’s May 24 primary.

Trump has backed Buzman for the Senate election in Arkansas

The senator faces the initial challenge of three other Republicans – former NFL player and U.S. Army veteran Jack Beckwith, Pastor Heath Loftis and gun owner John Morgan, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018.

Gadget Clock first reported last week that TV Super Airtime bought about $ 900,000 over the next month and a half to run ads in support of a Super PAC Bequette supporter of Bequet.

Republican Sen. John Boozman speaks to voters in his home state of Arkansas.

Boozman, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and was easily re-elected in 2016, had a whopping 3.5 million in cash in his campaign treasury earlier this year.

And in addition to the support of the former president, Boozman also enjoys the support of former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s daughter is leading the way in this year’s Arkansas Governorship.

