Arkansas Senate candidate Jake Bequette says peace in the world is 'only secure through American strength'



Veteran U.S. Army veteran and former NFL player Jake Beckwith, a Republican challenger to the Senate in Arkansas, told Gadget Clock on Saturday that the “weakness and incompetence” displayed by the Biden administration during the withdrawal of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine was a direct “consequence.” US military resources from Afghanistan.

Bequette says world peace is “only protected by American power.”

In an interview with Gadget Clock on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, Beckett said he knew the consequences of President Biden’s withdrawal would be “far beyond” Afghanistan.

“What is happening in Eastern Europe is a direct result of the weakness and incompetence shown by Joe Biden in the defeat of Afghanistan,” Beckett told Gadget Clock. “We see the enemies of this country in Eastern Europe, in the South China Sea, in Tehran – they are taking offensive action because they have seen a weak and incompetent commander-in-chief and it is a shame to see President Biden’s response. Too late – too little, too late.”

“When we project weakness and stupidity and incompetence, the world becomes a more dangerous place,” Beckett said.

Beckett said he opposed the president’s approval on Thursday to deploy an additional 7,000 U.S. troops to Germany in the wake of Russia’s multi-pronged war in Ukraine. However, Biden maintained that US forces “would not engage in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine” but would “remain in Europe to protect our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the past.”

“I don’t think we should send American troops to fight on the Eastern European border. We have enough internal problems,” Bequet said, referring to the “open” southern border. “I don’t think we should commit to American ground forces in Eastern Europe.”

Bequette said, however, that the way to “stop this aggressive intrusion” is to “clear the red lines and protect them by laying them down.”

“You’ve seen with the Obama administration – the red line has been repeatedly violated,” Beckett said. “President Trump has done it right and assumed American power abroad, and now for more than a year in the Biden administration, the enemies of this country, they are seeing weakness.”

Beckett enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 2017, graduated from Army Ranger School in October 2018, and served in Iraq under former President Trump as part of the 101st Airborne Division. He doubled the need for a “strong” commander-in-chief.

“This is something I want to make very clear: I knew, and every soldier in my battalion knew that one of our commanders-in-chief was behind us, and we knew that if something bad happened to us, our enemies would immediately retaliate.” Will pay, “Beckett told Gadget Clock. “And more importantly, our enemies knew it.

“And so, we had a strong Commander-in-Chief, and then we had peace. Now, we have a weak and incompetent Commander-in-Chief, and we have a world that, to be honest, unveiled.”

Beckett said he believes the threat to the country’s existence is not what is happening in Russia or Ukraine.

“This is a potential union between Russia and China,” he warned. “One thing we must avoid in terms of geopolitics is the alliance between Russia and China and the Biden administration pushing these two enemies together through their bombing and incompetence.”

Beckwith is the primary-challenging Republican incumbent Sen. John Boozman, who told Gadget Clock that the issue of Ukraine is “completely invisible” and “everything else.”

“She’s in the witness protection program,” Beckwith said. “The people of Arkansas deserve someone who will lead from the front. Someone will give the people of Arkansas a voice that they expect and deserve.”

Boozman, however, has garnered support from former President Trump, who threw his support behind the candidate in March 2021, just months before Beckett began his campaign.

Beckett said that through his military experience, he understands “not only the needs and concerns of ground troops, but also how we can address these issues at the top levels of our military leadership.”

“It’s one of the highlights of my campaign,” Beckett told Gadget Clock. “If I were elected I would do it in DC, and God willing, the people of Arkansas would send me to do that for them.”

Republican primary May 24 in Arkansas.