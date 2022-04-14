World

Arkansas woman killed when tree falls on home during storms

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Arkansas woman killed when tree falls on home during storms
Written by admin
Arkansas woman killed when tree falls on home during storms

Arkansas woman killed when tree falls on home during storms

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A 20-year-old Arkansas woman was killed when a tree fell on her home during a severe storm, officials said.

Fox Weather storm threat

He died Wednesday as part of a long-running severe weather outbreak caused by tornadoes, strong winds and heavy hail in parts of Central America.

More snowfall in the northwest, rainy weather forecast

Stephen McClellan, Cleveland County Emergency Management Coordinator, said the woman died when a tree fell on her home in Risen shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in Arkansas, leaving her trapped on a sofa. About 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Reason Little Rock.

A homeowner in Bismarck, North Dakota, fights to drive a snow blower while cleaning his driveway on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

A homeowner in Bismarck, North Dakota, fights to drive a snow blower while cleaning his driveway on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
(Bismarck Tribune via Mike McClary / AP)

A day earlier, 23 people were injured in the central city of Salado, Texas. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Wednesday that the twister has been given an EF3 rating with a maximum wind speed of 165 mph (265 kph).

Tornadoes were also reported in parts of Iowa and Minnesota on Tuesday. And a blizzard hit North Dakota this week, shutting down state capitals, schools, government offices and interstate.

#Arkansas #woman #killed #tree #falls #home #storms

READ Also  Rapper Kidd Creole guilty of manslaughter in Manhattan murder trial

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment