Arkansas woman killed when tree falls on home during storms



A 20-year-old Arkansas woman was killed when a tree fell on her home during a severe storm, officials said.

He died Wednesday as part of a long-running severe weather outbreak caused by tornadoes, strong winds and heavy hail in parts of Central America.

Stephen McClellan, Cleveland County Emergency Management Coordinator, said the woman died when a tree fell on her home in Risen shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in Arkansas, leaving her trapped on a sofa. About 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Reason Little Rock.

A day earlier, 23 people were injured in the central city of Salado, Texas. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Wednesday that the twister has been given an EF3 rating with a maximum wind speed of 165 mph (265 kph).

Tornadoes were also reported in parts of Iowa and Minnesota on Tuesday. And a blizzard hit North Dakota this week, shutting down state capitals, schools, government offices and interstate.