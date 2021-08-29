Arman Kohli 14 days in judicial custody: Arman Kohli Drugs case: The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Arman Kohli on Sunday for possession of drugs at home.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actor Arman Kohli on Sunday for possession of drugs at home. Arman Kohli has now been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Mumbai court. The NCB raided the actor’s home on Saturday. Cocaine was seized from his home at this time.

A Mumbai court has remanded actor Arman Kohli in judicial custody for 14 days, according to ANI. Arman Kohli was arrested after drugs were seized from his Mumbai home.



Arman Kohli has been arrested under sections 21 (a), 27 (a), 28, 29, 30 and 35 of the NDPS. An NCB team raiding a drug case nabbed two drug smugglers from Juhu area on Monday. The team had recovered the MD from them. The raid was carried out after the arrest of Arman Kohli and it is believed that the two drug smugglers were involved in his case.

The NCB had received a lot of information about medicines in Mumbai in the last few days. This led NCB to launch Operation Rolling Thunder. Arman Kohli’s house was raided during the operation. This is not the first time Arman Kohli has been questioned. In 2018, the Excise Department arrested Arman Kohli for keeping more bottles of liquor at home.