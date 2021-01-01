Arman Kohli Drugs Case NCB Bollywood: Drugs Case: Arman Kohli’s Trouble escalates, will remain in NCB custody till September 1 – Actor Arman Kohli sent to NCB remand till September 1

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided the house of Bollywood actor Arman Kohli. The NCB had seized cocaine from Arman in the raid. After that, Arman Kohli was arrested by the NCB on Sunday. Armaan was then sent to NCB custody. The cell has now been extended to September 1.

An NCB team raiding a drug case nabbed two drug smugglers from Juhu area on Monday. The team had recovered the MD from them. The raid was carried out after the arrest of Arman Kohli and it is believed that the two drug smugglers were involved in his case.

NCB is preparing to make serious allegations against Arman Kohli, remand may increase

Arman Kohli was in a state of intoxication at the time of his arrest, NCB officials said. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said, “After the raid, Arman Kohli was not giving clear answers to the NCB’s questions. He was later detained for questioning. In addition to Arman, the NCB has arrested Ajay Raju Singh, a drug peddler from Haji Ali’s premises.”

The NCB also seized 25 grams of MD from Ajay Raju Singh. Ajay has already been caught. During his interrogation, Arman Kohli’s name came up. After that, the NCB team raided Armaan’s house and seized cocaine and seized it.

