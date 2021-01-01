Arman Kohli Drugs Case NCB Bollywood: Drugs Case: Arman Kohli’s Trouble escalates, will remain in NCB custody till September 1 – Actor Arman Kohli sent to NCB remand till September 1
Arman Kohli was in a state of intoxication at the time of his arrest, NCB officials said. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said, “After the raid, Arman Kohli was not giving clear answers to the NCB’s questions. He was later detained for questioning. In addition to Arman, the NCB has arrested Ajay Raju Singh, a drug peddler from Haji Ali’s premises.”
The NCB also seized 25 grams of MD from Ajay Raju Singh. Ajay has already been caught. During his interrogation, Arman Kohli’s name came up. After that, the NCB team raided Armaan’s house and seized cocaine and seized it.
#Arman #Kohli #Drugs #Case #NCB #Bollywood #Drugs #Case #Arman #Kohlis #Trouble #escalates #remain #NCB #custody #September #Actor #Arman #Kohli #NCB #remand #September
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.