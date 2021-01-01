Arman Kohli Drugs Case NCB Bollywood: NCB Arman Kohli Arrested, High Quality International Cocaine Found In Raid – NCB Arrests Actor Arman Kohli In Drugs Case
The NCB raided the house of actor Arman Kohli on Saturday. Armaan was then taken into custody for questioning. Now the NCB has arrested Armaan. High quality cocaine was found from Arman.
