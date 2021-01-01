Arman Kohli Shah Rukh Khan NCB: Shah Rukh Khan thanked Arman Kohli, said – thank you for making me a star – when Shah Rukh Khan thanked Arman Kohli for making him a star
Not only ‘Deewana’ but Armaan had released many films. He said, “Eighty percent of all the films I released were superhits and that’s why I became a superstar in the film industry.” Armaan said that he never talked to Shah Rukh Khan about it and admitted that the film would not have been a hit if he had been in Shah Rukh’s place.
In an interview to Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan had said that he had acted badly in ‘Deewana’. Shah Rukh said, “I am happy that this film was a hit but I don’t think I have a hand in its success. My performance was very strong. I was working badly and I am responsible for it. I don’t want to miss or repeat such a performance. To do.
In another interview, Shah Rukh said that he is grateful to Arman Kohli for his career. He said, ‘Armaan Kohli is responsible for making me a star. He was seen with Divya Bharati in the first poster of ‘Divana’. I still have that poster. Thank you for making me a star.
#Arman #Kohli #Shah #Rukh #Khan #NCB #Shah #Rukh #Khan #thanked #Arman #Kohli #making #star #Shah #Rukh #Khan #thanked #Arman #Kohli #making #star
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.