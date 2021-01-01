Arman Kohli Shah Rukh Khan NCB: Shah Rukh Khan thanked Arman Kohli, said – thank you for making me a star – when Shah Rukh Khan thanked Arman Kohli for making him a star

Bollywood actor Arman Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday. NCB has seized cocaine from Arman Kohli. Armaan’s film career has not been special. However, Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, definitely believes that Arman Kohli has played an important role in his career.

Arman Kohli made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film ‘Vitri’. After this, he was offered the same role in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Deewana’. Shah Rukh Khan made his debut with this film. Armaan had said in an interview why he left the film. Speaking to ‘Bollywood Hungama’, Armaan had said, ‘If we sit down and think about the past and what I can do, our lives will be hell. That’s why I don’t regret old things. I have no regrets about the old things. Shah Rukh Khan got ‘Deewana’ and he is the superstar of the country. I don’t care. ‘

Arman Kohli arrested by NCB, high quality international cocaine found in raid

Not only ‘Deewana’ but Armaan had released many films. He said, “Eighty percent of all the films I released were superhits and that’s why I became a superstar in the film industry.” Armaan said that he never talked to Shah Rukh Khan about it and admitted that the film would not have been a hit if he had been in Shah Rukh’s place.

Arman Kohli’s younger brother Rajneesh dies, away from discussion but closest to family

In an interview to Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan had said that he had acted badly in ‘Deewana’. Shah Rukh said, “I am happy that this film was a hit but I don’t think I have a hand in its success. My performance was very strong. I was working badly and I am responsible for it. I don’t want to miss or repeat such a performance. To do.

In another interview, Shah Rukh said that he is grateful to Arman Kohli for his career. He said, ‘Armaan Kohli is responsible for making me a star. He was seen with Divya Bharati in the first poster of ‘Divana’. I still have that poster. Thank you for making me a star.