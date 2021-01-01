Arman Kohli’s bail application rejected: Court rejects Arman Kohli’s bail application: A Mumbai court has rejected the bail application of actor Arman Kohli, who was arrested in a drugs case.

Actor Arman Kohli’s troubles are constantly increasing. Mumbai court rejects Arman Kohli’s bail plea Arman Kohli was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on Wednesday. On August 28, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized cocaine during a raid on Arman Kohli’s home.

A Mumbai court has rejected the bail plea of ​​actor Arman Kohli, who was arrested in a drug case, according to ANI. Notably, Arman Kohli was arrested under sections 21 (a), 27 (a), 28, 29, 30 and 35 of the NDPS.



The NCB had received a lot of information about medicines in Mumbai in the last few days. This led NCB to launch Operation Rolling Thunder. Arman Kohli’s house was raided during the operation.

Speaking of Arman Kohli’s work, he is known for films like ‘Jaan Dushman’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’. Arman Kohli appeared in season 7 of the popular TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.