Arman Kohli’s bail hearing in drugs case: Arman Kohli’s bail hearing in drugs case on September 28 Siddharth Pithani’s bail was rejected – Drugs case: Hearing on Arman Kohli’s bail application on September 28, will he get bail?

Actor Arman Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in August this year in a drugs case. The NCB had seized cocaine from his home, after which he was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Arman Kohli and other accused had applied for bail in the case, which is scheduled to be heard on September 28.

Some sources related to the case informed our colleague Itimes and said that the NCB would oppose the bail application in court. Arman Kohli had earlier filed a bail plea, which was rejected.



At the same time, a source close to the case further said that Siddharth Pithani’s bail plea has been rejected in the drugs case involving Sushant Singh Rajput.

Arman Kohli arrested by NCB for possession of high quality international cocaine

Crimes were filed in these departments, cocaine was found in the raids

Arman Kohli has been arrested under sections 21 (A), 27 (A), 28, 29, 30 and 35 of the NDPS. Following his arrest, the Bureau of Narcotics Control arrested two more drug smugglers from whom the team seized the MD. The NCB had received a lot of information about drugs in Mumbai, which led to the NCB launching an operation called Rolling Thunder. Arman Kohli’s house was raided during the operation. NCB officials later said they had nabbed several drug smugglers during the operation.



Arman, son of director Rajkumar Kohli

Arman Kohli is the son of famous film director Rajkumar Kohli. He made his acting debut in 1992 with the film ‘Vitri’. Arman Kohli has done many films like ‘Dushman Jamana’, ‘Anjaam’, ‘Kohra’, ‘Veer’, ‘Dushmani’ and ‘Jani Dushman’. He also appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 7’.