Armed hostage taker in Amsterdam Apple store run over by police

14 seconds ago
A gunman held hostage for hours at an Apple store in Amsterdam has demanded a ransom of 200 million euros (over $ 226 million) in cryptocurrencies before he was caught by police chasing his hostage outside shops, police and prosecutors. Said Wednesday.

Exciting, five-hour standoff crippled one of Amsterdam’s most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours on Tuesday as heavily armed police surrounded the store, managing to free about 70 people from the building where the store is located before arresting the suspect.

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, a special police intervention unit and rescue workers were seen at two windows on the right, next to the Apple Store.

(AP Photo / Peter Dizong)

Police Chief Frank Pau said the suspect, a 27-year-old Amsterdam man armed with a handgun and an automatic weapon, was apprehended by police while pursuing his fugitive hostage, whose identity was not released.

“The hostage-taker played the role of a hero, who was in split seconds, forcing him to make progress in the situation,” Pau told a news conference in the morning. “Otherwise it could be a very long and unpleasant night and even longer.”

After capturing the suspect, a robot tested him with explosives as snipers in nearby buildings noticed green laser beams from their weapons clearly visible in the night sky. In contact with police, the suspect threatened to blow himself up, but was found not to have any explosives.

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, police vehicles surrounded a large area in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

(AP Photo / Peter Dizong)

Pau said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations continued Wednesday, including a search of two Amsterdam homes. The Apple Store was listed on the company’s website as being closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

