Armed robbery suspects caught on camera entering Arizona home

24 seconds ago
Phoenix police have released video showing horrific moments in which several people armed with guns have looted a home.

The incident happened Thursday night at a residence on the west side of Phoenix.

Horrific moments were captured on security cameras when several men armed with guns reportedly stole from Ariz’s home in Phoenix.
(KSAZ)

Two camera angles show several people holding guns, entering the backyard of a fence and using the camera to urge homeowners to come out.

A man inside the house, who did not want to be identified, then told his family to hide upstairs.

“They came through the yard, and through the camera they’re telling us to get out,” he told Fox 10 Phoenix. “I really couldn’t hear what they were saying because we were upstairs in the bathroom.”

The accused robbers also allegedly turned off the electricity in the house at the time of the incident.

“We didn’t have the power,” he said. “It was really, really scary.”

Several items were reported stolen, including a memorial item. No injuries were reported, and police told the TV station that no arrests had been made in the case.

