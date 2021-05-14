Armenia asks for Russians for military help amid rising tensions with Azerbaijan-World News , Firstpost



Armenia on Thursday accused Azerbaijan’s military of crossing the southern border in an ‘infiltration’ to ‘lay siege’ to a lake that’s shared by the 2 nations. Azerbaijan rejected the claims

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated Friday he requested Russian President Vladimir Putin for military help after accusing Azerbaijani troops of crossing the nation’s southern border and making an attempt to say territory.

Russia and Western nations together with the US and France have voiced concern as tensions run excessive after final yr’s battle between the arch-foes over the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Talking at a unprecedented session of Armenia’s parliament on Friday night, Pashinyan stated he had requested Putin “for the Russian Federation’s help, together with military help.”

He additionally stated that French President Emmanuel Macron “is contemplating the potential of placing the problem on the agenda of the UN Safety Council.”

“France is able to present military help, to help worldwide efforts geared toward resolving the problem,” Pashinyan informed lawmakers.

Armenia on Thursday accused Azerbaijan’s military of crossing the southern border in an “infiltration” to “lay siege” to a lake that’s shared by the 2 nations. Azerbaijan rejected the claims.

Final yr Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a battle over the breakaway area of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan earlier additionally made a proper request for the Collective Safety Treaty Organisation, a Moscow-led safety bloc, to carry consultations on supporting member Armenia.

Beneath the treaty, members of the bloc, which additionally consists of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, contemplate aggression in opposition to one member as aggression in opposition to all of them.

The six-week battle claimed some 6,000 lives and ended after Armenia ceded swathes of territory it had managed for many years.

Pashinyan knowledgeable Putin of his determination to show to the CSTO throughout a cellphone name late Thursday, his workplace stated.

“The Russian aspect reaffirmed its readiness to proceed exerting lively mediation efforts with a view to making sure stability within the area,” it stated.

The 2 “agreed that the scenario ought to be settled by getting Azerbaijani troops again to their beginning positions.”

The Kremlin stated Putin was calling on each nations to respect peace agreements, including that Russia would proceed “lively mediating efforts”.

“The Armenian aspect expressed excessive concern over the scenario on the border,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated. “President Putin shared this concern.”

‘Prepared to guard territory’

Earlier Friday Armenian deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan stated Armenian and Azerbaijani officers have been in talks to defuse the most recent disaster however there have been no outcomes to date.

He stated Armenia needed to settle the problem peacefully however added that “we have to be prepared to guard our sovereign territory.”

Azerbaijan has known as Pashinyan’s claims provocative, saying its “border troops are taking positions that belong to Azerbaijan, within the Lachin and Kalbajar districts.”

Armenia, which had managed Lachin and Kalbajar for the reason that Nineteen Nineties, handed the districts again to Azerbaijan final yr below a Russian-brokered ceasefire settlement that ended the preventing.

On Friday, Azerbaijani International Minister Ceyhun Bayramov mentioned the scenario with a consultant of the US State Division, Philip Reeker.

“It was famous that such points ought to be solved by means of negotiations,” Azerbaijan’s international ministry stated in a press release.

Bayramov stated that senior representatives of the nation’s border guard service had been dispatched to the disputed space for talks, the assertion stated.

On Thursday, the US — one of many three nations within the so-called Minsk Group that leads diplomacy on Nagorno-Karabakh — stated it was “carefully following” the tensions.

France’s Macron has expressed his nation’s solidarity with Armenia and stated Azerbaijan’s troops “should withdraw instantly.”

Ethnic Armenian separatists declared independence for Nagorno-Karabakh and seized management of the mountainous enclave and a number of other surrounding areas in a battle within the Nineteen Nineties that left tens of hundreds lifeless and compelled a whole bunch of hundreds from their houses.

After final yr’s battle they retained management of most of Karabakh itself, with Russian peacekeepers deployed between the 2 sides.