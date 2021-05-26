ARMY asked BTS the meaning of numbers in the Butter music video; here’s what they revealed



BTS’ new music video ‘Butter’ is out and ARMY goes gaga over it. However have you learnt what these numbers imply in the music? Don’t fret, you aren’t alone in this, even we’re clueless about it. Just lately, BTS has answered ARMY’s questions on these numbers. Additionally Learn – BTS’ 2013 debut observe ‘No Extra Dream’ crosses 200 million views on YouTube; ARMY celebrates on social media

RM’s backside quantity is his birthday, September 12, 1994. He even revealed that the high quantity is his outdated dwelling handle throughout a broadcast. Additionally Learn – BTS: What Jimin and RM’s have been discussing in latest occasions will make ARMY fall in love with them a bit extra

Additionally Learn – BTS’ Suga REVEALED about their relationship life; ARMY can be shocked

Jin’s backside quantity is his birthday, December 4, 1992. Nicely, the high quantity is solely random.

Suga’s backside quantity is his birthday, March 9, 1993, whereas the high numbers are the ones that he typed randomly on his cellphone utilizing the keypad.

J-Hope’s backside quantity is his birthday, February 18, 1994, whereas the high quantity is a pager code for the kiss in Korean.

Jimin’s backside quantity is his birthday, October 13, 1995, whereas the high quantity is a crucial date in BTS historical past. The primary headling tour BTS Stay Trilogy Episode II: The Purple Bullet throughout which the band carried out songs from 2 Cool 4 Skool, O!RUL8,2?, Skool Luv Affair, and Darkish & Wild.

V’s backside quantity is his birthday, December 30, 1995, whereas the high numbers join BTS to previous expertise and the good-looking walked down the reminiscence lane earlier than writing these high numbers. He stated in the Cyworld vibe again in the days, 0000001 can be coding issues like I miss you or one thing.

Jungkook’s backside quantity is his birthday, September 1, 1997, whereas the high quantity 110604 is when he moved into the dorms in Nonhyeon-dong.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



