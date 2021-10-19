Army big campaign against terrorists in Kashmir order to stay indoors in Poonch

According to villagers, the announcements read: “All people who are out of their homes, cutting grass or harvesting maize, are appealed to immediately return to their homes with their children and cattle. Come.”

With an emergency appeal through the loudspeaker of a mosque to local residents to return to their homes, the Army on Tuesday evening began preparations to intensify its operation against suspected terrorists hiding inside the forests of Bhata Durian area of ​​Poonch district.

In the appeal, the people of Sauti, Nar and Bahat Durian were asked to leave whatever work they were doing and go inside their homes with their children and cattle. Referring to the announcements, local villagers said, “All those who are out of their homes, cutting grass or harvesting maize, are urged to return to their homes immediately with their children and cattle.”

Official sources said that this announcement has been made in view of the safety of life and property of the common people during the army operation being conducted there. Tuesday was the ninth day of this operation.

from the morning of October 11 Poonch Nine army personnel, including two junior commissioned officers, have been martyred so far in an encounter with terrorists hiding in the forests of Dehra Ki Gali and Bhata Durian on Thanamandi-Bafliaz Mughal Road on the Bhimber Gali-Surankote road in the border district. .

On the first day where DKG had one in Chamarel Five jawans including JCO While four others including another JCO died in Bhata Durian forest on Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, the Army Chief visited forward areas of Poonch including Bhimber Gali and took stock of the ongoing operations against terrorists in the adjoining forests along the LoC and the operational preparedness of the troops.

He had reached Jammu on Monday and during his stay, he was briefed by the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps about the security scenario in the LoC and hinterland and the operational preparedness of the troops. Sources said that during his visit to forward places, he also interacted with the soldiers.