Army Cadets Tried to Get Navy’s Goat, Again. Commanders Were Not Amused.

Officially, mascot theft is prohibited by a high-level formal agreement signed in 1992, when a naval midshipman cut off a phone line and zipped up six Army personnel while stealing West Point mules. But the pranks are so deeply rooted in this inter-service hostility that school leaders have never been able to stop them. And privately, even military leaders who sometimes forbid campaigns laughed happily.

Sometimes the burglary is carried out extensively and brilliantly, complete with blackened faces and a commando team sent to distract the guards. The theft was so serious that the cadets did not reveal it until they ran an ad in the New York Times that read, “Hey Navy, do you know where your ‘son’ is today?” Corps. “

Others include a quarrel in the stadium’s parking lot in 2015, with Bill V. at the veterinary hospital for a week. 35 was involved in a quarrel.

This weekend’s effort was more of a Bay of Pig-style patch. West Point Raiders Annapolis, Mo. Discovered a nearby private farm and tried to peek into the paddock where the current goat mascot, a young Angora sheep with curly white fur, was grazing with others, along with at least one retired cat.

The noisy attack team chased away the goats, and when the confused cadets chased them, they managed to catch only one goat – not right. After a four-hour journey to West Point, he received a bill no. If not 37 then Bill no. Unveiled 35, a rheumatoid, 14-year-old retired, with only one horn, according to a joint statement issued by the Army and Navy. Answers to New York Times questions.