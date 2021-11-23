Army Cadets Tried to Get Navy’s Goat, Again. Commanders Were Not Amused.
Over the weekend, under the cover of darkness, Army cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point broke into a secret compound, on a mission so dear to the Cadet Corps that it survived generations of evolving war and official slaughter: stealing bills. Goat
The goat is the Naval Academy mascot, the 37th in a row of sheep of different breeds to maintain this distinction. All 37 have been dubbed the bill, and in the last 70 years, Army cadets have stolen the bill at least 10 times, starting in 1953 with a scheme involving convertible and some chloroform.
The navy’s midshipman once caught an army mule mascot. And the cadets of the Air Force Academy have committed some thefts.
The pranks, called sprite missions, are usually preceded by the annual Army-Navy football game, where mascots on both sides are expected to appear.
Officially, mascot theft is prohibited by a high-level formal agreement signed in 1992, when a naval midshipman cut off a phone line and zipped up six Army personnel while stealing West Point mules. But the pranks are so deeply rooted in this inter-service hostility that school leaders have never been able to stop them. And privately, even military leaders who sometimes forbid campaigns laughed happily.
Sometimes the burglary is carried out extensively and brilliantly, complete with blackened faces and a commando team sent to distract the guards. The theft was so serious that the cadets did not reveal it until they ran an ad in the New York Times that read, “Hey Navy, do you know where your ‘son’ is today?” Corps. “
Others include a quarrel in the stadium’s parking lot in 2015, with Bill V. at the veterinary hospital for a week. 35 was involved in a quarrel.
This weekend’s effort was more of a Bay of Pig-style patch. West Point Raiders Annapolis, Mo. Discovered a nearby private farm and tried to peek into the paddock where the current goat mascot, a young Angora sheep with curly white fur, was grazing with others, along with at least one retired cat.
The noisy attack team chased away the goats, and when the confused cadets chased them, they managed to catch only one goat – not right. After a four-hour journey to West Point, he received a bill no. If not 37 then Bill no. Unveiled 35, a rheumatoid, 14-year-old retired, with only one horn, according to a joint statement issued by the Army and Navy. Answers to New York Times questions.
The glottis after the usual print has definitely been muted.
The word quickly spread among the students, but both service academies tried to keep the incident quiet. Many military leaders privately admire the ingenuity and determination required to swipe the mascot, but they do not like how it looks in public – especially when animals are injured.
In 2018, the endangered Zirfalcon named Aurora was the mascot of the Air Force Academy. When Army cadets pushed her into a dog crate, she bled her wings in an attempt to escape and seriously injured herself.
According to the military, Bill 35 returned safely on Monday. The vet examined the goat and said it was in good health, the military official said.
Superintendent of two academies – Lieutenant General Daryl Williams and Vice Admiral. Sean Buck – said in a joint statement Monday night that animal theft is not the limit and that they are investigating the raid.
He said he was “disappointed” by the recent breakdown of trust between our brothers and sisters, adding that “these actions do not reflect the core values of the academy’s reputation and honor.”
