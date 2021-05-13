ARMY call out Billboard after it released a video of K-pop band’s upcoming song, Butter – here’s why

ARMY call out Billboard after it released a video of K-pop band’s upcoming tune, Butter – here’s why





Followers of BTS, who’re fondly referred to as as ARMY has referred to as out Billboard after it shared a group picture teaser and idea movies of the K-pop band’s upcoming tune Butter and the explanation behind this was it featured the movies of all of the band members apart from V. Military seen this factor and immediately instructed Billboard to repair their board. In truth, we noticed BTS Is 7 trending on Twitter very quickly. Listed below are some of the tweets of ARMY… Additionally Learn – BTS’ Jungkook lives by THIS motto and we expect even the HYUNGS could be impressed

The highly-anticipated tune Butter, which is BTS’ second English observe after world chartbuster Dynamite, will launch on Could 21.

Do you undrestand?? pic.twitter.com/CuWrf8ATqh — ??? ????? (@taekookforeverc) May 11, 2021

I’m sorry however @billboard please bear in mind bts is 7 pic.twitter.com/gZYrVoYDdq — bts_ military? (@jhope_snakue) May 11, 2021

WE ARE NOT SENSITIVE BUT WHERE THE FUCK IS KIM TAEHYUNG???? BTS IS 7!!! AND THEY HAVE ARMYS BEHIND THEM!!! FIX THIS ASAP!!! AGAIN WE ARE NOT SENSITIVE BUT WTF?????? pic.twitter.com/J68uliQnjj — kim ?? PRE-SAVE BUTTER (@taekookieme1) May 12, 2021

What number of instances do we now have to remind people who BTS is 7 .

The place is Taehyung?!! ? https://t.co/9BknDlI6Or — ˢᵃᵐᵐʸ!! (@_btsluvr_) May 11, 2021

Bruhh the place is Taehyung!! If you cannot edit movies correctly or have prblm counting(it’s 7 not 6)u can all the time contact ARMYs we’d all the time give yu higher information n most of us are fairly good at math n we might even rely with out a mistake?So BTS IS 7 it’s not arduous to recollect it? https://t.co/fbHnjKbyEp — Nazia Shifana (@ShifanaNazia) May 11, 2021

Sharing right here some of my PC assortment. Though I’m Joon biased, I really like every member with all my coronary heart and getting anybody of them will make my coronary heart full. Any ARMY is identical. NEVER will we condone or settle for anybody being impolite to any of our boys. BTS IS 7. All the time & endlessly. ? pic.twitter.com/Ov3RCwYgH5 — tin⁷ ?? (@_jooniesbonsai) May 11, 2021

The place is taehyung ‘s clip ?? Add his as nicely! BTS is 7 https://t.co/CTBZQQMfNO — SeokJin ? (@Jinniee_OurMoon) May 11, 2021

