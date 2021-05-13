Bollywood News

ARMY call out Billboard after it released a video of K-pop band’s upcoming song, Butter – here’s why

6 hours ago
Followers of BTS, who’re fondly referred to as as ARMY has referred to as out Billboard after it shared a group picture teaser and idea movies of the K-pop band’s upcoming tune Butter and the explanation behind this was it featured the movies of all of the band members apart from V. Military seen this factor and immediately instructed Billboard to repair their board. In truth, we noticed BTS Is 7 trending on Twitter very quickly. Listed below are some of the tweets of ARMY… Additionally Learn – BTS’ Jungkook lives by THIS motto and we expect even the HYUNGS could be impressed

The highly-anticipated tune Butter, which is BTS’ second English observe after world chartbuster Dynamite, will launch on Could 21.

The highly-anticipated tune Butter, which is BTS’ second English observe after world chartbuster Dynamite, will launch on Could 21. Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information In the present day – Web price of 28-year-old BTS member Suga will BLOW YOUR MIND; Shruti Haasan reveals she’s working in the course of the pandemic to pay her payments

