Army Day 2022: Army Day 2022: Why is Army Day celebrated? Learn its importance and interesting facts related to it – Learn the importance and interesting facts about why Army Day 2022 Army Day is celebrated

At the moment (January 15) is a vital day for the Indian Army. The Indian Army will have a good time its 74th Army Day on January 15. On today in 1949, Subject Marshal KM Kariappa took over command of the Indian Army from Basic Francis Butcher. Francis Butcher was the final British Commander-in-Chief of India. At the similar time, after taking up the command of the military, Subject Marshal KM Kariappa turned the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. This present day is celebrated yearly as ‘Army Day’ to commemorate the appointment of Kariappa as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army. Army parades, navy exhibitions and different occasions are organized on today in New Delhi and all navy headquarters. Wherein the entire nation remembers the indomitable braveness, bravery, prowess and sacrifice of the military.



About Army Day



The Indian Army was established in 1776 by the East India Firm in Kolkata. This military was underneath the management of a British common earlier than the independence of the nation. Even when the nation turned impartial in 1947, the Indian Army was led by a person of British descent. About two years later, on 15 January 1949, the final British Commander-in-Chief of Impartial India, Basic Francis Butcher, handed over command of the Indian Army to Indian Lieutenant Basic KM Kariappa. He turned the first Indian navy commander of impartial India. This is the most essential occasion in the historical past of India. That is why yearly January 15 is celebrated as Indian Army Day. One in every of the functions of celebrating Army Day is to greet all the martyrs who’ve sacrificed their lives for the protection of the nation and to salute the troopers who’re engaged in the service of the nation.

Historical past of Indian Army



– When the East India Firm established the Indian Army at Kolkata in 1776, the British have been outnumbered and the Indians have been outnumbered.

When Kariappa turned the Chief of Army Workers, there have been about 2 lakh troopers in the Indian Army. At the similar time, there are about 12,00,255 energetic troops in the Indian Army at present.

At the moment, the Indian Army is the third largest in the world after the United States and China. At the similar time, at present, most of the Indian Army troopers be a part of the UN peacekeeping pressure yearly.

At the moment, there are 53 Indian Army camps and 9 navy bases throughout the nation. Indian Army Engineering Companies is the largest manufacturing firm in India.

The Assam Rifles is the oldest paramilitary pressure of the Indian Army, established in 1835.

Guards engaged in the safety of the President are the oldest regiments of the Regimental Army and reside at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Siachen Glacier, the highest battlefield, is managed by the Indian Army. The Indian Army additionally has an exterior base in Tajikistan.

The motto of the Indian Army is ‘self service’. India has the largest volunteer military in the world, numbering about 9,90,960.

About KM Kariappa



Born in 1899 in Coorg, Karnataka, Subject Marshal Kariappa joined the British Indian Army at the tender age of 20.

He was additionally awarded the Order of the British Empire for defeating the Japanese in Burma throughout World Struggle II.

Kariappa led the military on the western border in the 1947 Indo-Pak conflict.

At the time of Indo-Pakistani independence, he was entrusted with the accountability of splitting the armies of each the nations.

Kariappa retired in 1953 and later served as India’s Excessive Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand till 1956. He died in 1993 at the age of 94.

The rank of Subject Marshal is highest in the Indian Army. This place is given as an honor. Solely two officers in Indian historical past have been given this standing to date. The nation’s first Subject Marshal is Sam Manekshaw. He was awarded the title of Subject Marshal by the President in January 1973. M Kariappa was the nation’s second subject marshal. In 1986, he was promoted to Subject Marshal.