ARMY feel lip-piercing has made Jimin HOTTER than before – view tweets

To have a good time the eighth anniversary of BTS, the favored Okay-pop band held an internet live performance on June 13 and 14 named BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. Whereas yesterday, we loved the performances of the Bangtan Boys, right now we noticed the members grabbing our consideration for his or her model statements as nicely. And amongst them was Jimin, whose lip-piercing left the followers gasping because the ARMY felt that this has made the artist hotter than before. Listed below are among the tweets…

TRENDS • Trending on Twitter: OMG JIMIN

WAIT JIMIN

JIMIN JIMIN

JIMIN LIP PIERCING

JIMIN LIP RING #MUSTERSOWOOZOO #JIMIN #지민 pic.twitter.com/nctvYQh5Wj — TJP (@TheJiminPost) June 13, 2021

Wait jimin, I did not suppose he may get any hotter… #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/Lp2Oii3wDN — RockBison (@Rockbison9513) June 13, 2021

I all the time love how Jimin opens and closes his hand in time along with his actions for 333. ? It takes a complete different degree of coordination contemplating what his head, ft and knees are already doing. #JIMIN #BTSMusterSoWooZoo pic.twitter.com/SixGiRAMC7 — JiminUncut | Tales & Analyses (@JiminUncut) June 13, 2021

VIDEO • 2021 Muster Sowoozoo – Jimin’s ending remark ?: I look younger on the display. In any case, other than corona, right now’s our birthday, BTS birthday! Pleased birthday bro. It’s unhappy that we will’t meet however right now is such a +#MUSTERSOWOOZOO #JIMIN #지민pic.twitter.com/cRjxOYNRVa — TJP (@TheJiminPost) June 13, 2021

Aside from Jimin, we noticed individuals praising the styling of Jungkook and V as nicely. So, what are your ideas on Jimin’s lip-piercing? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.

