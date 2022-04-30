Army ID’s Fort Bragg soldier killed in vehicle incident



Spc. Luis Herrera, 23, was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, part of the Rider Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, the military said in a statement.

Details of the fatalities at the North Carolina military installation or the names of other wounded soldiers have not been released.

“Spc. Herrera was an exceptional paratrooper and an appointed friend of all who knew him. Commander of the Brigade Combat Team. “Our brigade has been further enhanced by the selfless service of Spc. Herrera. Leaders and paratroopers of the 1st Brigade Combat Team are committed to ensuring that every resource available to his family and colleagues to assist them in this difficult time.”

Herrera, a North Carolina resident, enlisted in the Army in November 2017 and worked on two installations in Kuwait, Stars and Stripes reported.

He is survived by his wife and family. His battalion is planning a memorial to honor him.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the paratroopers of the Geronimo ‘2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, with the wife and loved ones of SPC Herrera as we mourn the loss of Lewis,” said Herrera’s company commander, Capt. Diegohre. “Big Lu’s presence was a gift to all of us, and his bright smile brought warmth to all who knew him.”

Herrera died a few days after another fatal Army training accident. PFC Joseph A. Marquez, who joined the Army last year, died during a training session at the Yakima Training Center near Lewis-McCord, the joint base in Washington. Two more soldiers were injured in the incident.

In January, two Marines were killed when their military vehicle overturned while in Jacksonville, North Carolina.