Army of masked robbers enter Louis Vuitton, steal over $104K of merchandise in minutes



A mob of masked robbers stormed Louis Vuitton Boutique in Kenwood, Ohio, on Wednesday, removing almost everything from the store.

Around 3:00 pm in Kenwood Town Center, eight to ten masked men were dropped off in front of the mall before marching straight to Louis Vuitton Outlet. According to local outlet WSMV, the gang of thieves stole more than $ 140,000 worth of goods in a matter of minutes.

The group then leaves the mall with their belongings in their hands to escape. The thieves were pictured getting into a black sedan and gray SUV.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. No arrests have been made yet, and police are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the department.

Unarmed, masked robberies have skyrocketed in the last few years as punishment and punishment for petty theft and robbery have decreased.

Organized gangs of thieves and coordinated strikes in shops have become increasingly common as criminals feel confident that they will not be stopped or apprehended by shop workers.