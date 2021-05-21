Army of the Dead, 99 Songs, Solos and more

Army of the Lifeless, 99 Songs, Solos and more





The OTT house is now the No.1 supply of leisure. The streaming platforms are additionally developing with new exhibits each day. Check out what you may watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and different platforms…

Army of the Lifeless on Netflix

Zack Synder's zombie heist film has launched on Netflix. He had directed the superhit, Daybreak Of The Lifeless. The movie stars David Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Huma Qureshi, Tig Notaro, Ella Purnell and others. The story can also be by Zack Synder. The film is excessive on gore, humour and visible results.

99 Songs on Netflix

AR Rahman’s debut manufacturing, 99 Songs has additionally come on Netflix. Ehan Bhatt performs the lead position of a troubled musician. Edilsy Vargas is the feminine lead. The film has some nice music and is shot in the beautiful locales of Shillong.

Solos on Amazon Prime Video

The present has some high stars like Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba and others. The official synopsis of the present reads, “Solos is a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology sequence that explores the deeper that means of human connection, as explored via the lens of the particular person. Solos will inform distinctive character-driven tales, every from a special perspective and second in time, that illuminate that even throughout our most seemingly remoted moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we’re all related via the human expertise.”

Dithee on SonyLIV

The Marathi movie is a drama round a father who offers with the trauma of his son’s premature dying. The primary actors are Mohan Agashe, Girish Kulkarni, Amruta Subhash and Anjali Patil. It’s the final film of Sumitra Bhave who handed away a month again.

Room No 54 on Zee 5

The net sequence is offered by Tharun Bhascker. It’s the story of 4 younger individuals who spent their faculty life in room no.54. Siddharth Gowtham is the writer-director.

