Army officers said in Kashmir – being called ‘Paki’ in other countries is like an abuse, asked – do you want to create a society like Pakistan

Amidst the ongoing terror attacks in Kashmir, Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon of Rajputana Rifles has appealed to the Kashmiri people to recognize their heritage. He has said that Kashmiris should not do such work under the guise of Pakistan, so that their identity becomes an abuse.

These days non-Kashmiris have come on the target of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. There is also an increase in terrorist incidents in the state. In recent times, it has been seen that locals are also getting involved in terrorist incidents. This is the reason why the army is facing many challenges in the valley these days.

On the one hand, while the army is engaged in action against the terrorists, on the other hand, it is also working to bring the Kashmiris on the right track by explaining them. In one such program, Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon of Rajputana Rifles asked the Kashmiri people to recognize their heritage, not to do such things under the guise of Pakistan, so that their identity becomes an abuse.

The video of this army officer has been tweeted by ANI. KJS Dhillon was speaking at an event in Srinagar. He also questioned the silence on the deaths in terrorist incidents. He said that if Kashmir remains silent on these incidents, then they will lose their right to speak. They will not have any authority to speak on any subject.

#WATCH | Srinagar: Why is this silent majority silent?…Why a selective stance when there is a terrorist killing…you cannot come on a selective death and start speaking…: Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Col, Rajputana Rifles pic.twitter.com/1BoB75VbD4 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

He further said- “Those who have traveled abroad know how airports are screened. It is an insult to be called ‘Paki’ in the western world. Do you want to create such a society? Do you want to feel insulted when someone calls you Kashmiri?

KJS Dhillon said that you have a history of five thousand years. It includes peace, humanity, Sufi. But today you are not moving in that direction where someone takes your name and it looks like an abuse. He further said who is the loser? Our Kashmiri mother, whose child was pushed into a madrasa and died one day, within a year.

Let us inform that in recent days many migrant laborers have been killed by terrorists in Kashmir. The people of the minority community living there are on the target of ‘target killing’ of the terrorists. Sikh community, Kashmiri Pandits and non-Kashmiri people have died in these attacks.